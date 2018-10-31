Joe Schilling Return Set For Bellator 210

As we mentioned earlier this past summer, kickboxer Joe Schilling signed a new contract with Bellator MMA. Now, the 34-year-old’s return to the cage is official. Schilling will face Jose Leija at Bellator 210 on November 30th from the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

MMA Fighting has confirmed the contest. Schilling currently has a 2-5 record in MMA and is on a two-fight losing streak. He was finished in the second round of his fight with Hisaki Kato in 2015, getting knocked out via superman punch. He’ll be searching for his first MMA win since November of 2014.

Leija holds a record of 5-2 inside the cage. He will be making his Bellator promotional debut against Schilling in November. Following a two-fight win streak, Leija was finished in his last bout via submission. Interestingly enough, that came against new UFC prospect Kevin Holland under the XKO banner in 2016.

Its been some time since both Schilling and Leija have competed in MMA. It’s certainly going to be one of the more interesting match-ups on Bellator 210.

What do you think about Schilling returning at Bellator 210?