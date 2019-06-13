Scott Coker Is ‘Absolutely’ Down With Doing UFC & Bellator Cross-promotion

Once again Bellator and RIZIN FF are cross promoting, with Kyoji Horiguchi fighting Darrion Caldwell for the bantamweight title. It seems like every card they are cross promoting, which is only a good thing for the sport. As it sees who truly is the best in the sport at each weight class regardless of what promotion they are in.

Well, one cross-promotion many fans want to see if UFC and Bellator. They are considered the top-two MMA promotions in the world and host arguably the top fighters in the world. And, according to Bellator’s boss, Scott Coker, he is very interested in that but isn’t sure the UFC would be willing.

“Listen, it’s not their business model to do that, but if they want to get it on, let’s do it,” Coker said at Bellator 222 media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “We would not be opposed to that.”

However, even if the UFC is not interested it is something Bellator would want. Frankly, Coker believes the Viacom owned company fighters could handle the top UFC fighters.

“Absolutely,” Coker added. “I mean, c’mon. We got some killers in this league. If they want to get it on, let’s do it.”