Scott Coker Officially Announces Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix

Scott Coker has officially announced Bellator’s featherweight Grand Prix tournament. Coker announced the tournament earlier today (Tues. April 2, 2019) during the Bellator London press conference. The tournament is being targeted to kick off around October. 16 of the best 145 pounders will be competing in the tournament.

The tournament had been teased for quite some time before the official announcement came today. Coker confirmed the full first round of the tournament, which will consist of eight fights, will take place on one card. It remains unknown if Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire will compete in the tournament.

He will move up to lightweight to challenge Michael Chandler for the 155-pound title. Bellator previously ran a successful heavyweight Grand Prix tournament that crowned new heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. Also, the promotion is in the middle of a welterweight Grand Prix tournament featuring champion Rory MacDonald.

What do you think about Coker announcing the Bellator featherweight Grand Prix?