Scott Coker Believes Bellator Has Best Light Heavyweight Division In The World

Scott Coker believes Bellator’s 205-pound division is better than any other promotion in the world.

With Jon Jones vacating the UFC’s light heavyweight title and eyeing a move to heavyweight, Coker believes that secures Bellator’s 205-pound division as the best. Bellator’s division has the likes of Ryan Bader, Vadim Nemkov, Corey Anderson, Lyoto Machida, and countless others.

“Listen, with Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight, I think we have the best 205-pound weight class on the planet with Bader, Gegard wants to move up, we have (Lyoto) Machida, and we have Corey Anderson now,” Coker told MMA Junkie. “We have a bunch of killers in that weight class. To me, we have a great roster of fights for him (Corey Anderson) – and even Phil Davis. I mean, we’ll be able to put some great fights together, and I’m excited about that division.”

In the main event of Bellator 244, on August 21, Ryan Bader is looking to defend his light heavyweight title against Vadim Nemkov. It is the first time he is dropping down to 205 in nearly three years.

With Cormier and Jones out of the division, Bader even believes he is the best light heavyweight in the world.

There is no question Bellator has a solid light heavyweight division but whether or not it is the best is up for debate.