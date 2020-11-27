Scott Coker Believes Neiman Gracie Is A Good Challenge For Douglas Lima

Bellator president, Scott Coker hints that Neiman Gracie could be the next challenger for Douglas Lima’s welterweight title.

Lima is coming off a decision loss to Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight title. Although he lost that fight, the Brazilian is still the welterweight champion and has plenty of options. He could rematch Michael Page, Lorenz Larkin, or Yaroslav Amosov, but for Coker, he likes the idea of Neim Gracie getting the shot.

“Douglas Lima is one of my favorite fighters today. I love the combination of skills and how dangerous it is,” Coker said. “He lost to Gegard Mousasi, who is a killer, has been fighting for centuries, but he is a very tough guy, who loves challenges, who accepted to face a guy from the top category just to challenge himself. And you know what? I thought it went well. If he had more blows and moved more, he might have taken that fight, because Gegard couldn’t walk, he left with a crutch that day.

“And Douglas managed to hit many blows inside the guard, the kicks were working, but I felt that in the first rounds he held himself a little and ended up being knocked over,” he continued. “He did well in the top division, but at welterweight, I think Neiman Gracie can be a good challenge for him.”

There is no question Douglas Lima vs. Neiman Gracie is a very intriguing matchup and one that certainly makes sense.