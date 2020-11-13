Scott Coker Believes Patricio Pitbull Is The Best Featherweight In The World After Bellator 252 Win

Scott Coker believes Bellator has the best featherweight in the world in Patricio Pitbull.

In the main event of Bellator 252, Pitbull defended his featherweight belt with a first-round KO over Pedro Carvalho. After the fight, the Brazilian made it clear he is the best featherweight in the world and Coker agreed.

“We are lucky to have him,” Coker said to MMAJunkie. “He’s been a great fighter for us. He’s been a great ambassador for us. He was here even way before me. I’ll tell you what. I looked back and I saw a lot of his old clips over the last week, just looking around on our YouTube channels and different places. I said, ‘This guy reminds me of a young Roberto Duran’ if we had to put it in a boxing sense, right? He is a young Roberto Duran. He is not afraid of anybody. He’s going to bring it. I think he’s the best. Right now? He’s the best featherweight in the world.”

Patricio Pitbull improved to 31-4 with the win and is on a six-fight winning streak with wins over Michael Chandler, Juan Archuleta, and Emmanuel Sanchez during this run. He no doubt is one of the best fighters outside the UFC and could very well be the best featherweight alive. However, it is unlikely we will ever see him go against Alexander Volkanovski.