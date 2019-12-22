Scott Coker: Bellator Looking At Women’s Flyweight For Next Grand Prix

Bellator appears to be honing in on women’s flyweight for their next grand prix.

Of course, since 2018, Bellator has held a grand prix starting with heavyweight, then welterweight, and currently featherweight. Yet, their next one is expected to be women’s flyweight, according to Bellator President, Scott Coker.

“We’re not committing to the tournament yet,” Scott Coker said backstage after Bellator 236 (via BJPENN.com). “But it’s looking a little more attractive to me every time I speak to my team and think about it myself because we have so many potential stars in this weight class. I think it would be a very interesting tournament and that could change the whole landscape of who fights who. It’s nice to see a division that has so much depth like our 125 pounds flyweight division.”

The flyweight grand prix could feature the likes of Veta Arteaga, Julianna Velasquez, Liz Carmouche, Kate Jackson, Alejandra Lara, and Coker says the champion, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane will also be apart of the tournament.

“I always like [that] — you know we did it with Pitbull, he had to fight the fight — and then we’ll do the drawing, just like we did for the featherweights. And whoever is the champ will get to go and pick where they want to compete or which bracket,” he explained. “We’re going [to] continue with that format. This thing could shake out in a couple of different ways. We still have to work out a lot of details.”