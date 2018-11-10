Scott Coker & Ben Askren Argue Over Failed Negotiations

Bellator President Scott Coker and Ben Askren went back-and-forth over failed negotiations.

Askren is the newest member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. This is thanks to a trade between the UFC and ONE Championship. Askren was released from his ONE contract to sign with the UFC in exchange for Demetrious Johnson.

Scott Coker & Ben Askren Debate

Coker recently claimed that Askren initially only wanted to have a one-and-done type of deal with Bellator. He also said that when ONE Championship approached him about a potential co-promotion, the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix competitors were already decided. Askren took to Twitter to dispute the claim and the two engaged in a debate:

Well this is about a half truth from @ScottCoker I wanted to fight Rory. He said no. Simple https://t.co/1LfsUnlLmU — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 9, 2018

“Well this is about a half truth from Scott Coker. I wanted to fight Rory. He said no. Simple.”

I know you’re used to people not responding to you, but the truth is you & your team were only interested in a one-fight deal & when we asked Bob Cook if you would fight in the Welterweight Grand Prix on a three fight deal – you didn’t want to do it. https://t.co/lwi08ZCfxA — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) November 10, 2018

“I know you’re used to people not responding to you, but the truth is you & your team were only interested in a one-fight deal & when we asked Bob Cook if you would fight in the Welterweight Grand Prix on a three fight deal – you didn’t want to do it.”

Scott so what about my tweet was false?? https://t.co/TW9wvUeEuK — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 10, 2018

“Scott so what about my tweet was false?”

We would have given you @rory_macdonald to start the grand prix & you didn't want to do it. Which is fine, I just want to make sure the facts are straight, don't spin it like Rory & I were ducking you. You chose not to enter the tournament. https://t.co/9dCvZhdtBZ — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) November 10, 2018

“We would have given you Rory MacDonald to start the grand prix & you didn’t want to do it. Which is fine, I just want to make sure the facts are straight, don’t spin it like Rory & I were ducking you. You chose not to enter the tournament.”

I think you are pushing alternative facts here. I can go back and look through old messages/emails, but this sure isn’t the way I recall it. You and I both know Rory vs me looks very similar to Rory vs Gerard. https://t.co/Mb81gjArwA — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 10, 2018

“I think you are pushing alternative facts here. I can go back and look through old messages/emails, but this sure isn’t the way I recall it. You and I both know Rory vs me looks very similar to Rory vs [Gegard].”

Askren is expected to collide with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 233 in January. He enters the UFC with a professional mixed martial arts record of 18-0-1. As for Coker, he’s gearing up for the conclusion of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix that same night. As far as the welterweight tournament is concerned, the winner will ultimately be the 170-pound kingpin and will be $1 million richer.

Do you think Ben Askren is telling the truth or is Scott Coker the one to believe here?