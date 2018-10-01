Scott Coker Compares Aaron Pico To “Watching Lightning”

Aaron Pico continues to raise eyebrows in his young mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Pico was scooped up by Bellator MMA back in November of 2014. He lost his professional debut in June of 2017. Unexpectedly, he was defeated via first round submission in only 24 seconds by Zach Freeman.

Pico would bounce back with a four-fight win streak. The 22-year-old has yet to make it out of the first round in his MMA career. Winning all his victories via knockout, his latest win was arguably his most impressive. He took on former Bellator bantamweight title challenger Leandro Higo.

Higo was dispatched by Pico via TKO in the first round over the weekend at Bellator 206. Bellator MMA President Scott Coker reacted to Pico’s performance in the post-fight press conference. He compared Pico’s performance to “watching lightning” (via MMA Fighting):

“It was like watching lightning,” said Coker. “It’s so impressive because of the amount of pressure Aaron puts on his opponents and the amount of firepower he has and the skill he has standing up, striking, going down, getting up.

“He can fight at all different levels. He’s extremely dangerous. He fought a guy that was a title contender and was no joke. I think Aaron picked up him apart and took it to him quite easily. I think that says a lot about him and his ability.”

What do you think of Pico’s “lightning” comparison?