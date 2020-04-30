Scott Coker Explains Details For Bellator’s July Return

Scott Coker makes a lot of sense when he speaks about the plan for July. If anything about what has been going on with the current situation has shown, it’s that time is the biggest asset when planning for a comeback. The restrictions in place now will likely not be there in July but right now, there are still a lot of unknowns.

That is what Coker told Gareth Davies of the Telegraph on Thursday. Coker has spoken about getting business going again in July using closed lots, but that may mean doing events every weekend and even making some changes to the cards that were planned for the UK. “There’s a lot of unknowns right now including going to the UK. We don’t know what’s going on over there. If we did go there would we go into quarantine?”

Most quarantine protocols call for 14 days which would have an effect on a typical fight week schedule fans and fighters are used to. When it comes to protocols for health and safety during a pandemic, testing is the biggest concern. Coker mentioned that he is aware the athletic commission will be designing their own protocols and that there would be some additional ones from the company as well once things are figured out. Coker said, “The testing protocols will be worked out. I feel the athletic commissions will want to have its own protocol and then Viacom, as a company will have its own protocol.”

“We’re looking for an infectious disease doctor or nurse to travel with us.” -Scott Coker

On the Bellator side of planning ahead, Coker revealed that on top of discussing the best testing methods available they are also looking into adding an “infectious disease doctor or nurse to travel with us.” However, with travel bans in place, it is hard to know what the next move is when looking at traveling the way they used to.

Hopefully by July things will be better. Be sure and check out the entire interview here.