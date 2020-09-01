Scott Coker Expresses Interest In Signing Brock Lesnar, Fight With Fedor

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract to World Wrestling Entertainment. His contract with the company is said to have expired back in April, though news of his free agency has just broken recently. Bellator President Scott Coker was asked if he had any interest in signing the 43-year-old former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Coker expressed that he does. Not only that, but Coker also has a specific fight in mind that he would like to see.
“Yes, if he’s truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It’s the fight that never happened!”
Artem Lobov was particularly excited about this development:
Lesnar was last seen in the UFC following Daniel Cormier’s victory over Stipe Miocic in 2018. Cormier and Lesnar engaged in a shoving contest that many thought would lead to a high-profile fight between the two. It never materialized, however, and Lesnar continued on with his WWE career.
Brock Lesnar MMA Career
Lesnar’s career pro MMA record is 5-3-1.
- June 2nd, 2007: defeated Min-Soo Kim via TKO (1st round)
- February 2nd, 2008: lost to Frank Mir via kneeler (1st round)
- August 9th, 2008: defeated Heath Herring via decision
- November 15th, 2008: defeated Randy Couture via TKO (2nd round)
- July 11th, 2009: defeated Frank Mir via TKO (2nd round)
- July 3rd, 2010: defeated Shane Carwin via arm-triangle choke (2nd round)
- October 23rd, 2010: lost to Cain Velasquez via TKO (1st round)
- December 30th, 2011: lost to Alistair Overeem via TKO (1st round)
- July 9th, 2016: defeated Mark Hunt via decision (overturned to No-Contest)