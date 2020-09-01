Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Scott Coker Expresses Interest In Signing Brock Lesnar, Fight With Fedor

By Ian Carey
Brock Lesnar
Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract to World Wrestling Entertainment. His contract with the company is said to have expired back in April, though news of his free agency has just broken recently. Bellator President Scott Coker was asked if he had any interest in signing the 43-year-old former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Coker expressed that he does. Not only that, but Coker also has a specific fight in mind that he would like to see.

“Yes, if he’s truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It’s the fight that never happened!”

Artem Lobov was particularly excited about this development:

Lesnar was last seen in the UFC following Daniel Cormier’s victory over Stipe Miocic in 2018. Cormier and Lesnar engaged in a shoving contest that many thought would lead to a high-profile fight between the two. It never materialized, however, and Lesnar continued on with his WWE career.

Brock Lesnar MMA Career

Lesnar’s career pro MMA record is 5-3-1.

  1. June 2nd, 2007: defeated Min-Soo Kim via TKO (1st round)
  2. February 2nd, 2008: lost to Frank Mir via kneeler (1st round)
  3. August 9th, 2008: defeated Heath Herring via decision
  4. November 15th, 2008: defeated Randy Couture via TKO (2nd round)
  5. July 11th, 2009: defeated Frank Mir via TKO (2nd round)
  6. July 3rd, 2010: defeated Shane Carwin via arm-triangle choke (2nd round)
  7. October 23rd, 2010: lost to Cain Velasquez via TKO (1st round)
  8. December 30th, 2011: lost to Alistair Overeem via TKO (1st round)
  9. July 9th, 2016: defeated Mark Hunt via decision (overturned to No-Contest)
Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

St-Pierre Reflects On Most Humiliating Moment of His Career

The biggest asterisk on Georges St-Pierre’s MMA record is the very thing that contributed most to his greatness according to the Hall...
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley Responds to Critics: I’m Still Undefeated

Sean O’Malley acknowledges that his official MMA record is 12-1, but he still isn’t convinced that the "1" is legitimate.
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Makes Hard Sell To Be Miocic’s Next Opponent

Jon Jones is not going to sit idly by and watch the #1 contender of the heavyweight division receive a title shot...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Unsure of Future Following Loss to Rakic

Anthony Smith is unsure of his next move following a loss to Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN+ 33 main event.
Read more
UFC

Charles Oliveira Says Top-5 Lightweights Are Ducking Him

Charles Oliveira believes the top-ranked fighters in the lightweight division are ducking him. The #6 fighter in the UFC's 155lbs division...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Eddie Alvarez Not Interested In Michael Chandler Trilogy

Eddie Alvarez isn't interested in the trilogy with Michael Chandler. Alvarez and Chandler had a legendary fight in 2011...
Read more
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko Believes ‘No One Can Blame’ Joanne Calderwood For Taking Jennifer Maia Fight

Valentina Shevchenko believes no one can blame Joanne Calderwood for stepping up on short notice to fight Jennifer Maia.
Read more
MMA

Vitor Belfort Sends Fiery Message To Wanderlei Silva: ‘Let’s Get Down To Business’

Vitor Belfort wants to make the Wanderlei Silva rematch but needs the Brazilian to start negotiating. For months now,...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Expresses Interest In Signing Brock Lesnar, Fight With Fedor

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract to World Wrestling Entertainment. His contract with the company is said to have expired back...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones Moving To Heavyweight

Shortly after the final fight of Daniel Cormier's career, his longtime rival Jon Jones announced he was vacating the Light Heavyweight Championship...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Makes Hard Sell To Be Miocic’s Next Opponent

Jon Jones is not going to sit idly by and watch the #1 contender of the heavyweight division receive a title shot...
Read more
UFC

Fedor Emelianenko Pays Tribute To Recently Deceased Coach

Fedor Emelianenko announced over the weekend that his coach and father figure, Vladimir Mikhailovich Voronov, has died. Emelianenko took to Instagram to...
Read more
UFC

Charles Oliveira Says Top-5 Lightweights Are Ducking Him

Charles Oliveira believes the top-ranked fighters in the lightweight division are ducking him. The #6 fighter in the UFC's 155lbs division...
Read more
UFC

St-Pierre Reflects On Most Humiliating Moment of His Career

The biggest asterisk on Georges St-Pierre’s MMA record is the very thing that contributed most to his greatness according to the Hall...
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley Responds to Critics: I’m Still Undefeated

Sean O’Malley acknowledges that his official MMA record is 12-1, but he still isn’t convinced that the "1" is legitimate.
Read more
UFC

Frankie Edgar Interested in Dominick Cruz Dream Fight

Following a successful debut at bantamweight, Frankie Edgar is now eying a bout against the consensus greatest bantamweight of all time.
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Unsure of Future Following Loss to Rakic

Anthony Smith is unsure of his next move following a loss to Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN+ 33 main event.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube