Scott Coker Expresses Interest In Signing Brock Lesnar, Fight With Fedor

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract to World Wrestling Entertainment. His contract with the company is said to have expired back in April, though news of his free agency has just broken recently. Bellator President Scott Coker was asked if he had any interest in signing the 43-year-old former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Coker expressed that he does. Not only that, but Coker also has a specific fight in mind that he would like to see.

“Yes, if he’s truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It’s the fight that never happened!”

Artem Lobov was particularly excited about this development:

Take my money!!! — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) September 1, 2020

Lesnar was last seen in the UFC following Daniel Cormier’s victory over Stipe Miocic in 2018. Cormier and Lesnar engaged in a shoving contest that many thought would lead to a high-profile fight between the two. It never materialized, however, and Lesnar continued on with his WWE career.

Brock Lesnar MMA Career

Lesnar’s career pro MMA record is 5-3-1.