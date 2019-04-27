Scott Coker Discusses Fedor Emelianenko’s Bellator Future

Bellator president Scott Coker plans to meet with Fedor Emelianenko soon.

Emelianenko was chasing his comeback moment. At the age of 42, the man who was once considered to be the baddest man in all of mixed martial arts looked to be turning back the clock. He stopped Frank Mir in an opening round bout in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. “The Last Emperor” then advanced to the finals with a TKO victory over Chael Sonnen. Emelianenko’s return to glory wasn’t meant to be as he was knocked out by Ryan Bader in just 35 seconds, falling short of one last tournament win and world title run.

Coker Talks Emelianenko’s Fighting Future

Coker spoke to BJPenn.com during a Bellator 220 media day session. The Bellator boss talked about Emelianenko’s future with the promotion:

“I haven’t talked to Fedor about anything. Because he’s been in Moscow, but I will be sitting down with him in Chicago. And I’m going to ask him, you know, say ‘what are your plans, what do you want to do?’ Because if [he] would like to continue, I would love to put together a tour for him and maybe, you know, fight in Japan one time, fight here in the US, fight in Moscow. And we would promote all of them and have like a victory tour like a victory lap. But he might say, ‘No, I’m not interested, I’m just going to go work for the government,’ or not working… I don’t know what his plans are. So in a couple of weeks, I’ll have a clear direction of what he wants to do.”

Do you think Fedor Emelianenko keeps fighting or calls it a career?