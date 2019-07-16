Bellator President Scott Coker: I Would Love To Have Fedor Emelianenko Fight In Japan

Bellator officials are working on a trip to Japan later this year and Fedor Emelianenko could very well be a part of the card.

It’s no secret that Bellator and Rizin have been doing business together. The partnership has made a significant impact already as Kyoji Horiguchi is the bantamweight champion of both promotions. Now, Bellator president Scott Coker and Rizin boss Nobuyuki Sakakibara are discussing a possible event in Japan. Bellator is still trying to figure out if they will do a solo card in “The Land of the Rizin Sun,” or do cross-promotion.

Coker Discusses Fedor Possibly Competing In Japan

Emelianenko became a legend under the Pride FC banner. “The Last Emperor” put his dominance on display in numerous pivotal bouts in Japan. During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Coker admitted he’d like to see Emelianenko compete in Japan one more time:

“Listen, that’s something that we’re definitely working on. It’s a situation where we haven’t finalized the details. I mean Sakakibara and myself. Once that gets done, then we can talk about the athletes. But I would love to have Fedor fight in Japan because I think I’d be so much fun to watch that fight. Whether it’s a Japanese fighter or maybe he fights ‘Rampage’ Jackson or Josh Barnett or whoever, I think it would just be a magical night to see him back in the Bellator cage in Tokyo.”

Emelianenko was last seen in action back in Jan. 2019. He fell short in his bid to become the Bellator heavyweight champion and Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix winner in the finals. He was knocked out by Ryan Bader in 35 seconds.