Scott Coker Gives Update On Cris Cyborg Contract Negotiations

After Cris Cyborg was released from the UFC many expected her to sign with Bellator given her relationship with Scott Coker.

Yet, it has been a couple of weeks and there is still no news on when or where she will sign. Now, ahead of Bellator 225, Coker updated the situation and says he hopes to have news on that in 10 days or so.

“It’s not anywhere near complete but we’re definitely in the mix,” Coker said to MMA Fighting. “We think she’d be a great addition to our 145-pound weight class. I think her fighting [current featherweight champion] Julia Budd would be an amazing event, but it’s not done yet. Hopefully, we’ll have some news in the next 10 days or so.”

Although Bellator and Scott Coker has been talking to Cris Cyborg, he knows she has been talking to other promotions. But, he remains hopeful that she will sign with his promotion and her next fight will be in Bellator.

“She’s talking to a couple (of) other leagues trying to get the best deal, but I feel like her and I have always had a good bond and a good relationship and I’m hopeful she’ll be fighting in Bellator her next fight,” Coker said.

For now, it appears Cris Cyborg’s free agency is winding down and we will have a decision on where she will fight next soon.