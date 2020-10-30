Scott Coker Interested In Seeing Gegard Mousasi Fighting At Light Heavyweight Next

Gegard Mousasi is Bellator’s new middleweight champion, but Scott Coker is interested in seeing him fight at light heavyweight.

Throughout Mousasi’s career, he has competed at middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. So, despite him having a ton of success at 185-pounds, Coker believes having him fight at 205 makes a lot of sense for him, as he could try and be a champ-champ.

“When we signed Gegard he had a desire to fight at 205,” Coker said post-fight. “We’re going to explore that. We’ve got some great fights for him at 205. I still think we have the best 205-pound weight class in the world. We have I think six, seven, eight deep, including Corey Anderson who is going to fight Melvin (Manhoef) next week. To me, it’s something that I think he should do and he should go and try to check it out. But it’s up to him. We’ll see how he feels.”

If Gegard Mousasi does indeed move up to light heavyweight, he would immediately be in the title mix. A fight against the current champion in Vadim Nemkov would be big for the promotion, or seeing Mousasi fight someone like Corey Anderson would be really intriguing.

For now, Mousasi is taking in his win, and has options for his next fight.