Scott Coker Open to Darrion Caldwell’s Big Plans

Bellator President Scott Coker has given his take on the latest idea pitched by Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell.

As seen in the main event of Friday’s (August 17, 2018) Bellator 204 event that went down at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on the Paramount Network, Cadwell was able to score a second-round KO win over Noad Lahat in a featherweight bout.

Following this fight, Caldwell expressed his interest in making his next goal a reality, which is to challenge for the promotion’s featherweight title in order to become the organization’s first two-division champion.

“The 145-pound strap is going to be mine eventually,” Caldwell said. “Whenever Bellator is ready for me to fight for the 145-pound title, it’s going to happen. … I need two straps – and then I’m going to 155, and I want three.”

At this same event, James Gallagher suffered a first-round KO loss to Ricky Bandejas on the main card. Gallagher, who was a rising contender coming into this fight, out of the title picture, for now. Thus, Caldwell expects promotion officials to grant his wish.

This leads us to Coker responding to Caldwell’s comments about his pursuit of this goal by stating that although he is open to the idea, he is not in a hurry of making it a reality.

“Becoming a two-division Bellator champ is very important to Caldwell, and there are some exciting matchups at 145 pounds that would be great for him and the fans,” Coker said to MMA Junkie. “We’re open to seeing what he can do in the featherweight division, but there are still intriguing fights for him at 135.”

