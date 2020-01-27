Scott Coker Praises Cris Cyborg Following Bellator Title Win

Bellator president Scott Coker believes Cris Cyborg validated his opinion that she is the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time.

Cyborg made her Bellator debut this past Saturday night (Jan. 25). She challenged Julia Budd for the promotion’s women’s featherweight title. Just as she did in the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC, Cyborg captured the gold in emphatic fashion. She scored a fourth-round TKO victory over Budd.

Bellator Boss Heaps Praise On Cris Cyborg

Coker spoke to media members following Cyborg’s title win. He praised Cyborg for her performance and even gave props to Budd (via MMAJunkie.com).

“It was electric in there, and I think that Cyborg came in, and she looked super explosive, like really good. Julia looked great, too, but as the rounds went on, Cyborg started dominating the fight and instilled her will on Julia. That’s the way I saw it, but in that first round anything could’ve happened, someone could’ve gotten caught, and you know, get a finish.

“It was a great fight. It was really intense in there, and I’m proud of both ladies. Julia Budd is a great fighter. She’s someone who’s had the belt for a long time, and I think everybody can now see why. She’s gotten so much respect among her peers and fans.”