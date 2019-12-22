Scott Coker Reacts To Josh Barnett’s Last-Minute Bellator 235 Removal

Bellator president Scott Coker feels bad for Josh Barnett over his illness, which prevented him from competing on Friday (Dec. 20).

Barnett was scheduled to take on Ronny Markes in the main event of Bellator 235. This was set to be “The Warmaster’s” Bellator debut. It was announced later in the broadcast that Barnett was not cleared to compete due to an illness.

Scott Coker Talks Josh Barnett’s Removal From Bellator 235

The Bellator boss spoke to MMAJunkie.com following the conclusion of Bellator 235. Coker discussed the conversation he had with the doctor who checked on Barnett.

“I was texting back and forth with Josh,” Coker told MMA Junkie on Saturday night. “He is a warrior. He is a legend. He’s done everything in this sport already, and so he was sick to the point he couldn’t even stand up. He just wasn’t good enough to fight. … I talked to the doctor. She said, ‘Hey look, this guy needs to get an IV in him. He’s not good enough to fight. I’m pulling him.’ She pulled the plug.”

Ultimately, Coker feels the decision to prevent Barnett from competing was the right one.

“The commission I think made a good call,” Coker said. “I was texting with him today, and he was even sick today. He said, ‘I’m still in bed, I have the chills, my body aches, my kidney’s hurt. I’ve been throwing up all morning.’ I feel bad for the guy. It’s an unfortunate situation. It’s happened twice in my career. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again.”