Scott Coker Reacts To Talk Of UFC-ONE Fighter Trade

Earlier today it was reported that there are talks between the UFC and ONE Championship for a major fighter trade. ESPN reports that the UFC is discussing sending Demetrious Johnson to ONE, while in return receiving Ben Askren. The UFC would release Johnson of his contract, allowing him to sign with ONE, while ONE would do the same with Askren.

The trade is not yet official as of this writing, however, it’s looking like it could be finalized very soon. Johnson recently suffered his first loss at 125 pounds, dropping the flyweight title to Henry Cejudo. Askren hasn’t fought since November of 2017, vacating the ONE welterweight title soon after, claiming he was now retired.

However, it looks like he wants to get a few fights in the UFC before finally hanging up his gloves. Bellator MMA President Scott Coker had an interesting reaction to the news. He took to Twitter shortly after the reports surfaced and posted the following:

“Trades…”

Trades… 🤔💡 — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) October 24, 2018

Perhaps Coker could be looking to get in on the trade game soon as well.

What do you think about Coker’s reaction to talk of the UFC-ONE Championship trade?