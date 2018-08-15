Bellator president Scott Coker recalls thinking Rory MacDonald was out of his mind.

MacDonald is the current Bellator welterweight champion. He captured the gold via unanimous decision in a hard-fought title bout against Douglas Lima back in January. MacDonald is set to take on middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi in a “super fight” on Sept. 29. He will then defend his 170-pound gold in the opening round of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix against Jon Fitch.

Scott Coker Recalls The Time he Thought Rory MacDonald Was Nuts

Coker recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and talked about MacDonald’s work ethic. He went back to a time when he thought MacDonald was losing it:

“Two weeks later, he calls me and he’s like, ‘I’m ready to schedule a fight.’ I said, ‘Rory, no, no. You need to put on the brakes here for a second. Let’s just rest.’ He said, ‘No, no, I’m ready. I’m just about ready to walk. I still have a limp, but I think I can start training in another week.’ I’m like, ‘This guy is nuts.’ He just wants to fight, he wants to stay busy. He wants to get out there and compete. So, I think it’s my job to slow him down. He’s chomping at the bit. And he wanted this fight with Gegard and Gegard wanted to fight him. And they wanted to test themselves.”

Do you think Rory MacDonald is biting off more than he can chew by taking a fight with Gegard Mousasi and competing in a tournament?