Friday, December 11, 2020
Scott Coker Reflects On Bellator’s 2020

By Cole Shelton
Scott Coker
Scott Coker (Photo: Fernando Quiles Jr./MMA News)

Scott Coker has reflected on Bellator’s 2020 following Bellator 254 on Thursday which was the last event by the promotion.

Bellator was forced to shut down for a couple of months and returned in a bubble in Uncasville. For Coker, he says he is proud of his team and everything they did to help the promotion succeed in 2020.

“I’m proud of my team,” Coker said at a Bellator 254 post-fight news conference Thursday. “I’m proud of our whole company because this is not an easy task. This is not an easy ask, when you’re asking your staff to stay inside this bubble for 30, 40, 50 days. There were times here where some of our employees were here for that amount of time not going home. Sometimes the staff would go home, but it was a tough year. This was a grind.”

Ultimately, like most, Scott Coker is ready for 2021 after a very expensive year for Bellator with all the COVID tests and no gate revenue. He is also excited to get back to doing fights with fans when it is possible.

“This was really a test of character for our staff and the fighters and fighting in a closed environment like this without fans,” Coker said. “Look, it is the new norm but to me. I’m looking forward to getting back and getting back to doing arena fights where we have fans, including here at the Mohegan Sun.”

