Scott Coker Refutes Rory MacDonald’s Claim That Bellator Contract Expired

Bellator president Scott Coker denies that Rory MacDonald’s Bellator contract is up.

MacDonald competed on the Bellator 232 card this past Saturday night (Oct. 26). “Red King” put his welterweight gold on the line against Douglas Lima in a rematch. This also serves as the final bout in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. After five rounds of action, Lima was awarded the unanimous decision victory to take home all the gold and $1 million courtesy of rapper and businessman 50 Cent.

Coker Responds To MacDonald’s Bellator Contract Claim

Speaking to reporters during the Bellator 232 post-fight press conference, MacDonald claimed that he had just fought the last bout on his current deal.

”My contract expired so we’ve got to deal with that situation,” he said. “But if they want to give me a title shot, sure.”

MMAFighting.com reached out to Coker for a followup, and he denied MacDonald’s claim.

”Rory’s contract has not expired, and we have remaining rights,” Coker told MMA Fighting.

MacDonald has gone 1-2-1 in his last four outings. One of those defeats was a TKO loss at the hands of Gegard Mousasi in a failed bid to become a Bellator “champ-champ.” Time will tell what’s next for MacDonald, but it’s clear to Coker that “Red King” is staying put in Bellator.