Thursday, December 10, 2020
Scott Coker Reveals Bellator’s Plan For Anthony Johnson

By Cole Shelton

Bellator president, Scott Coker has laid out their plans for Anthony Johnson.

On Wednesday, it was revealed Johnson and the UFC agreed to part ways and he signed with Bellator. Immediately, many were curious at what weight class he would fight at, as in the UFC he was a perennial contender at light heavyweight but has hinted at a move to heavyweight.

According to Coker, he says they will let him fight at whatever weight class he wants to.

“I think if you see pictures of him recently, they said he’s going to be comfortable at 205,” Coker said. “If he wants to fight at heavyweight, we’ll give him that opportunity as well. I think at 205, we have some great matchups for him. We’re going to let them all ‘rumble’ it out.”

When Anthony Johnson will make his Bellator debut is to be seen. But, according to Coker, his debut will not be for the belt as they want to get him a couple of fights to see where he is at.

“He’s probably going to want to fight a couple of fights because he hasn’t been fighting,” Coker said. “To me, I think that (first there will be) a couple of fights. Then, the sky is the limit.”

