Scott Coker Reveals 16-Man Featherweight Grand Prix Tournament

Scott Coker teased it, and now we have confirmation. Speaking on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” yesterday (Mon. February 18, 2019), Coker confirmed a 16-man Featherweight Grand Prix Tournament is on the horizon. Aside from revealing 16 men would be involved, double the size of Bellator’s two previous Grand Prix events, no names were revealed. Featherweight is, arguably, the promotion’s most talent-stacked division.

Current champion Patricio Freire is currently scheduled to jump up and challenge for Michael Chandler’s lightweight title. Names in Bellator’s featherweight division include Freire, Aaron Pico, Henry Corrales, Daniel Straus, Darrion Caldwell, Leandro Higo, Emmanuel Sanchez, Sam Sicilia, Chinzo Machida, John Teixiera, Pat Curran, A.J. McKee, and more.

Bellator’s Featherweight Grand Prix Tournament is expected to get underway around October. Ryan Bader won Bellator’s heavyweight Grand Prix last month. He now reigns as the promotion’s heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. Bellator’s welterweight tournament is currently underway.

What do you think about a featherweight tournament coming to Bellator?