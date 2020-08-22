Saturday, August 22, 2020

Scott Coker Reveals Plan for Free Agent Michael Chandler

By Clyde Aidoo

Michael Chandler is currently a free agent, and though Bellator president Scott Coker is uncertain whether his former lightweight champion will compete in the promotion again, he has some plans for Chandler if he re-signs.

Following Michael Chandler’s KO victory over Benson Henderson at Bellator 243, Chandler victory lap included a frolic into free agency. Chandler seems to be enjoying his new-found freedom, as he has begun entertaining the possibilities. Among them are potential fights against UFC fighters Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor. But there is one fight Chandler would love to have that only Bellator can offer him.

“If we sign him, I think we have some great fights ahead for him, and I’m sure he wants to fight ‘Pitbull’ (Patricio Freire) again because that was a big win for ‘Pitbull,’” Coker told MMA Junkie. “ I think you’ll see a lot of 155 pounders come in our company and grow in our company. I see a lot of guys jumping from 145 to 155, and I think ‘Pitbull’ proved that to be effective. Free agency works both ways, but we love Michael Chandler. He’s been an ambassador for the company, and we’ll see what happens.”

TALKS REMAIN ACTIVE BETWEEN BOTH PARTIES

If you are hopeful that Michael Chandler remains in Bellator, one major positive to lift your optimism is that he is in a steady dialogue with the Bellator boss and that dialogue is about to pick up. Another reason to believe Chandler will re-sign is that just two years ago, Chandler was in this exact same situation as a free agent. In 2018, Chandler opted to remain in Bellator after his contract expired. Needless to say, Coker hopes history will repeat itself.

“We’re in dialogue, and there will be a serious conversation probably this coming week, and we’ve been talking to Michael for a while,” Coker said. “He’s been wanting to test free agency, and look, free agency is a great opportunity for the fighters. I don’t even think Michael knows where he’ll end up at this point.”

What do you expect Michael Chandler to ultimately decide this time around in free agency?

