Scott Coker Reveals The Planned Location For Fedor Emelianenko’s Final Fight

Scott Coker knows where he wants Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight to be.

Entering this year, the plan was for Emelianenko to go on his farewell tour. Yet, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans as he has yet to fight, and many not fight at all in 2020.

Although the farewell tour will not happen in 2020, they still plan on having one for Fedor Emelianenko. The hope for the Bellator boss is to have Emelianenko’s final fight in Moscow, Russia.

“Yes, we plan that Fedor will hold his last fight in Moscow,” Coker said to Russian outlet TASS.

Although Emelianenko is 44-years-old, he still believes he has a couple of more fights in him.

“My sports career is slowly nearing its conclusion, though I am looking forward to more fights. Time will tell,” Emelianenko told TASS. “It will all depend on the way I feel and on my desire to carry on fighting.”

Fedor Emelianenko is coming off a TKO win over Rampage Jackson in December to get back into the win column after a knockout loss to Ryan Bader in the heavyweight grand prix finals.

Who his last fight will be against is uncertain at this time. He and Fabricio Werdum have expressed interest in having a rematch against one another. That certainly makes sense and would be a massive scrap for both men.