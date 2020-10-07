Scott Coker Rooting For Michael Chandler In The UFC

Scott Coker is hoping for Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler has success in the UFC.

After Chandler scored a first-round knockout win over Benson Henderson to enter free agency, Coker wasn’t sure if Chandler would re-sign. The Bellator boss says it was a tough decision to let him walk. Yet, having the former champ left opened the door for the promotion to sign other fighters. With Chandler also being right in the title mix it shows just how good Bellator fighters are.

“He’s a guy I’m always going to support. I’m going to watch all of his fights,” Coker said to MMAJunkie. “And what does it say about the quality of fighters in Bellator when a guy like Michael Chandler leaves and gets put right into the immediate title shot conversation? Right? It shows you how great these fighters are over here.”

For Scott Coker, he makes it clear he hopes Michael Chandler has success and wishes no ill will towards him. He also says once Chandler’s career is over, perhaps he will be the first fighter inducted into the Bellator Hall of Fame for everything he did.

Michael Chandler is set to serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.