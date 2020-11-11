Bellator Not Interested In Signing Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva recently dropped what likely is his final UFC fight to Uriah Hall and UFC President Dana White said he’d never let him fight for his promotion again.

“I’ll never let him fight here again,” White said following the fight. “I want him to retire and what my hope is, when he goes home his family tells him the same thing.”

Still, others such as Conor McGregor, have lobbied Silva to keep fighting if that’s what he wants to do. According to comments made by Scott Coker, however, he won’t be continuing his fight career in Bellator.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Coker said to MMA Junkie regarding Silva. “He’s definitely one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. I really haven’t thought about it, but I think I’m happy with the way our roster is heading and the fighters that we have now. I think that’s my statement on that.”

Silva only has 1 official victory in his last 9 fights, though he did have one victory over Nick Diaz overturned due to testing positive for drostanolone and androsterone.