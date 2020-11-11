Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Bellator Not Interested In Signing Anderson Silva

By Ian Carey
Anderson Silva still
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Anderson Silva recently dropped what likely is his final UFC fight to Uriah Hall and UFC President Dana White said he’d never let him fight for his promotion again.

“I’ll never let him fight here again,” White said following the fight. “I want him to retire and what my hope is, when he goes home his family tells him the same thing.”

Still, others such as Conor McGregor, have lobbied Silva to keep fighting if that’s what he wants to do. According to comments made by Scott Coker, however, he won’t be continuing his fight career in Bellator.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Coker said to MMA Junkie regarding Silva. “He’s definitely one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. I really haven’t thought about it, but I think I’m happy with the way our roster is heading and the fighters that we have now. I think that’s my statement on that.”

Silva only has 1 official victory in his last 9 fights, though he did have one victory over Nick Diaz overturned due to testing positive for drostanolone and androsterone.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Mike Winkeljohn Explains How Jon Jones Would Beat Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic

Mike Winekljohn is confident his pupil, Jon Jones would defeat Stipe Miocic. Jones has hinted at a move to...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Not Committed To Fighting At Light Heavyweight After Jan Blachowicz Bout

Israel Adesanya believes he is a natural middleweight. In early 2021, Adesanya will be moving up in weight to...
Read more
Bellator

Aaron Pico Says He’s ‘Very Happy That I Did Lose’ To Help Shape Career

Aaron Pico is glad he lost early on in his career. Pico was a hyped-up prospect and signed to...
Read more
Bellator

Vadim Nemkov’s First Bellator Title Defense Will Be Against Phil Davis, Not Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson will not be getting the first crack at new light heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov. Bellator president, Scott...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator Not Interested In Signing Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva recently dropped what likely is his final UFC fight to Uriah Hall and UFC President Dana White said he'd never...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Booked for UFC 257

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier is officially booked for UFC 257 on January 23. According to an MMA Fighting...
Read more
Interviews

Max Griffin Wants To Fight ‘Legend’ Carlos Condit After TKO Win Over Ramiz Brahimaj

Max Griffin is looking to fight a big name next time out. At UFC Vegas 13, Griffin entered the...
Read more
UFC

Michael Bisping Set For Lead Role In Upcoming Boxing Movie

Michael Bisping is set for a lead role in an upcoming movie called "The Journeyman,” based on a book from British author...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube