Scott Coker Says Cris Cyborg ‘Is The Greatest Female Fighter Of All Time’

Bellator president, Scott Coker believes Cris Cyborg is the greatest female fighter of all time.

Cyborg is the former Strikeforce, UFC and Invicta FC featherweight champion and us vying for the Bellator featherweight title as well. She is 21-2 with one no-contest and ended her UFC career with a win over Felicia Spencer. For Coker, that cements her as the greatest female mixed martial artist ever.

“Cyborg is the greatest female fighter of all time. I don’t care what anybody says. I was there in the beginning too, I’ve seen it all unfold, and it’s a much different environment today than it was back then,” Scott Coker said in a media scrum (h/t BJPENN.com). But I know who’s been dominating for the last 10 years and who’s been destroying people for the last 10 years. 10 years from now we can have a different conversation, see how far different ladies can take it. But as far as today, you have the greatest female fighter of all-time fighting Julia Budd.”

Although many have Amanda Nunes at the top, Cris Cyborg may very well be the best, especially if she adds the Bellator title as well. If she does that, she would be the first fighter to win a belt in those four promotions, just cementing her legacy as one of the best ever.