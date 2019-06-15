Scott Coker Says ‘Don’t Count’ Aaron Pico Out

Aaron Pico was taking on Adam Borics at Bellator 222 where the 22-year-old was coming off of a knockout loss to Henry Corrales. Heading into this fight, many believed this was a must win for Pico as he couldn’t drop two in a row and fall to 4-3 in his career.

Pico used his wrestling and dominated the fight in the first and most of the second. Then, as he went for another takedown, Borics landed a flying knee that dropped Pico and he was finished off via ground and pound. But, according to Bellator president, Scott Coker, he and the rest of us shouldn’t give up on the 22-year-old.

“Don’t count this kid out,” Coker said at the post-fight news conference (h/t MMA Junkie). “Aaron Pico, he is learning how to do this, and he’s fought some tough guys and like he said, he said, ‘Look, I can wrestle, and I can box, but I’m still learning how to fight.’”

In the end, the question of whether or not Pico will take a step back in competition. And, Coker says that is what he wants to see happen.

“We’ll have a conversation about (that) in a couple weeks and see what he wants to do, and maybe he should take a big step back before he starts to move forward again,” Coker concluded.