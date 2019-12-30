Scott Coker Says Fedor Emelianenko Is The GOAT After Bellator Japan Win

Bellator president, Scott Coker believes Fedor Emelianenko is the GOAT once again after his win at Bellator Japan on the weekend.

Many have already considered Emelianenko as one of the best ever and arguably the best heavyweight of all-time. But for Coker, he thinks with the win over Rampage Jackson, it cements the Russian’s legacy.

“He’s the GOAT. He proved it again tonight,” Coker said backstage to the media (via BJPENN.com). “I think this is the best I’ve seen him look in the last year-and-a-half. So take it for what it’s worth, but he’s 3-1 in his last four fights in Bellator. So he’s doing very well.”

Fedor Emelianenko is now 39-6 and one no-contest as a pro. He is the former PRIDE heavyweight champion and has fought for the Bellator heavyweight title as well. The Russian has notable wins over the likes of Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski, Mark Coleman, Frank Mir, and Chael Sonnen.

The Russian is in the midst of his farewell tour as he said goodbye to Japan after his win over Jackson. He is expected to have another fight in the States and then he will have his final right in Russia and hang up his gloves for his legendary career.