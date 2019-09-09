Scott Coker Says Loser Of Frank Mir-Roy Nelson Could Be Cut

The stakes are high for Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson 2.

According to Bellator president, Scott Coker the fight could very well be the loser goes home and would be cut, given both are on losing streaks.

“Really it’s a fight that both of those guys are coming off a defeat, actually, so you say, ‘OK, which one is going to be able to turn it around?’” Coker said to MMA Junkie. “And this fight is that one for them in their career. You know, this is the time that they got to deliver, and I think it might be the winner moves forward, and the loser goes home, maybe.”

However, the fight almost didn’t happen as Frank Mir has said he did not want the Roy Nelson rematch. But, according to Coker, he doesn’t know where that is coming from.

“I heard that he wasn’t happy about the fight,” Coker said. “But this is, I talked to my guys about it, and I said, ‘What happened?” And they said [Mir] wanted the fight, and I looked at all the texts, and they were like ‘thumbs up,’ from Frank, so thumbs up to me means he wants to do it, you know? So we put the fight together.”