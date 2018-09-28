Scott Coker believes Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald can be the biggest fight in Bellator history.

This Saturday night (Sept. 29), Mousasi will defend his middleweight gold against MacDonald in the main event of Bellator 206. Many feel this is the biggest fight outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in quite some time. It’s a chance for MacDonald to make history as Bellator’s first two-division champion.

Scott Coker Says Mousasi vs. MacDonald May be Biggest Fight in Bellator History

Bellator president Coker is confident in the impact Mousasi vs. MacDonald will have for the promotion. He explained why to MMAFighting.com‘s Marc Raimondi:

“Boy, I would say so. This card is probably one or two of the biggest fight (cards) in the history of this company and easily could be on pay-per-view for 60, 70 dollars here in the United States. So I would say yeah, it’s a big fight and it’s a fight that the fans wanted to see. That’s why we’re putting it on. I think it is. When you talk about where Rory is at in his career right now and where Gegard is at in his career right now, I mean it’s a meaningful fight and it has future implications on both sides.”

In the co-main event of Bellator 206, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Wanderlei Silva will fight for a fourth time. Silva is 2-1 against Jackson, but he was knocked out cold in their last encounter back in Dec. 2008. Also featured on the main card will be a Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix match between former champions Andrey Koreshkov and Douglas Lima. This will be the third bout between the two and the rivalry is tied at 1-1.

MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 206. Be sure to join us this Saturday night for highlights, results, and post-fight tidbits.

