Bellator President Scott Coker Sounds Off On UFC 229 Brawl

Bellator President Scott Coker sounds off on the UFC 229 brawl.

Coker is well aware of the fracas that took place at the conclusion of UFC 229. On the biggest pay-per-view in mixed martial arts history, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title by submitting Conor McGregor. A brawl followed after Nurmagomedov went after Dillon Danis in the crowd. Inside the Octagon, some of “The Eagle’s” teammates and McGregor were also brawling.

Scott Coker Shames UFC 229 Brawl

During a recent press conference to hype a big weekend for Bellator including two events, Coker was asked about the UFC 229 brawl. Coker was not a fan (via MMAJunkie.com):

“To me, it’s a black eye for the industry. It’s up to all of us to pick it up and make sure something like that never happens again. But that was embarrassing moment for the sport, as far as I’m concerned.”

UFC 229 is expected to top 2.4 million buys as early estimates have it at 2.35 million. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is looking into handing out punishments to Nurmagomedov and McGregor. Nurmagomedov recently threatened to leave the UFC if one of his teammates ends up being released as a result of the brawl.

As for Bellator, it’ll be a busy Friday and Saturday. Tomorrow night (Oct. 12), Bellator 207 will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The following night, Bellator 208 will be held inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. Ryan Bader vs. Matt Mitrione headlines Bellator 207, while Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen gets top billing at Bellator 208.

Do you agree with Scott Coker, or is the brawl overblown?