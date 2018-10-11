Scott Coker Targeting February Return For Rory MacDonald

Bellator president Scott Coker wants Rory MacDonald to take some time to heal his broken nose.

MacDonald was last seen in action on Sept. 29. “Red King” attempted to become Bellator’s first two-division champion by taking out middleweight title holder Gegard Mousasi. Unfortunately for the welterweight champion, things didn’t go his way at all. Mousasi earned a second-round TKO victory, breaking MacDonald’s nose in the process.

“Red King” Returns In February?

MacDonald is never one to sit on the sidelines for too long. Despite having a history with broken noses and some other nagging injures, “Red King” will never admit when it’s time to take it easy. That’s why Coker wants to assist (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Rory’s been texting me every day, and he’s been keeping me updated. He’s the kind of fighter that wants to fight tomorrow. If you ask me, he’ll fight sometime in February. If you ask him he’ll fight sometime in January. I think we have to just help him take a skip and just put the breaks on this, Rory. It’s fine. We can wait another three or four weeks for your nose to heal and due time to heal and come back and be 100 percent.”

Jon Fitch will be the one to welcome MacDonald back to the Bellator cage. The two will collide as part of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. MacDonald’s welterweight championship will be on the line. MacDonald will want to make a statement after his lopsided loss to Mousasi.

Do you think Rory MacDonald will emerge as the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix winner?