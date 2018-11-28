Scott Coker Teases Bellator-RIZIN Cross-Promotion Bout

Bellator president Scott Coker may be getting his wish.

In the past, Coker has dealt with cross-promotion of some sort. Back in his Strikeforce days, Coker had to work with M-1 Global to book Fedor Emelianenko. During his time at Bellator, BAMMA has held events on the promotion’s undercard for trips to Europe. He may be in for another cross-promotion.

Scott Coker Teases Champion vs. Champion Bout

There has been some talk over Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell going after Patricio Freire’s featherweight title. In fact, Caldwell competed at featherweight in his last bout against Noad Lahat. Perhaps a trip to Japan will be on Caldwell’s radar first as Coker hinted on Twitter:

Are wolves native to Japan? — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) November 28, 2018

Caldwell’s nickname is “The Wolf.” From Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather to the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) historic trade with ONE Championship, fans have been treated to a few cross-promotion endeavors. Back in October, Ed Cabazel spoke to Coker, who expressed great interest in Caldwell vs. RIZIN bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi:

Horiguchi’s last MMA bout was against Hiromasa Ogikubo back in July. Horiguchi won the bout via unanimous decision. He’d go on to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a kickboxing match in September. Horiguchi lost that bout via unanimous decision.

Caldwell captured the Bellator bantamweight title back in Oct. 2017. He defeated Eduardo Dantas with a unanimous decision. He went on to submit Leandro Higo in his first title defense. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on plans for Bellator and RIZIN.

Would you like to see Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi?