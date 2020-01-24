Scott Coker Thinks UFC Never Had A Plan For Women’s Featherweight

Bellator president Scott Coker isn’t sold on the UFC ever having a plan in place for the women’s featherweight division.

Tomorrow night (Jan. 25), Julia Budd will put her Bellator women’s featherweight title on the line against Cris Cyborg in the main event of Bellator 238 (see weigh-in results here). Cyborg is coming off her UFC run, which ended in hostility. Cyborg captured the UFC women’s featherweight gold during her time with the promotion and eventually lost it to Amanda Nunes.

Coker Criticizes UFC’s Handling Of Women’s Featherweight Division

During a media scrum, Coker expressed his belief that the UFC dropped the ball with the women’s 145-pound weight class (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I don’t think the UFC ever had an intention to start a 145-pound weight class,” Coker told MMA Junkie on Thursday. “I think they wanted to be in the Cyborg business. That’s what it was.

“To build a division around her takes time and effort. You’ve got to go out and sign the people and nurture the fights. I think that was really one of the things that happened. They tied her up. Now, she’s free. Now, she’s here.”

Do you agree with Scott Coker’s take on the UFC’s handling of the women’s featherweight division?