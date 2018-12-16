Scott Coker Comments On UFC 233 Being Postponed

Bellator president Scott Coker has spoken out on the postponement of UFC 233.

UFC 233 was scheduled to take place on Jan. 26. The card was set to be held inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. When the UFC needed a main event for their Brooklyn show one week earlier, Henry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw was moved to that card. This left UFC 233 without a main event and the promotion decided to postpone the event.

Scott Coker Discusses UFC 233 Postponement

Coker spoke to reporters following last night’s (Dec. 15) Bellator 213 event. Coker narrowed down the postponement to an issue with the UFC’s roster (via BJPenn.com):

“Listen, everybody has a business to run. They have a business to run, and we have a business to run. We’ve been going on that date for the last three years or however long, so everybody knows we’re going to go on that date. It didn’t work out for them, you know, because I think… To me it’s a roster issue. Who’s going to fight [in the main event]? And if you’re going to bring somebody in against the Fedor [Emelianenko] – [Ryan] Bader card, and ours is free on Paramount and on DAZN and you’re going to run on pay-per-view, you better have your A-game. And you know what? I think they just ran out of bullets.”

UFC 233 would’ve gone head-to-head with Bellator 214. Headlining that card will be the finals in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. The co-main event will seen middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defend his gold against Rafael Lovato Jr.

