Scott Coker Will Only Re-Sign Rampage Jackson ‘If He’s Really Serious’ About Fighting

Bellator president Scott Coker isn’t sure if Rampage Jackson will compete in Bellator again.

Jackson last fought back at Bellator Japan where he was knocked out by Fedor Emelianenko in the first round. The former UFC champion looked unfit at heavyweight and now Coker says he’ll only re-sign Jackson if he proves he’s serious about fighting.

“‘Rampage,’ I think he’s got to figure out what weight class he wants to fight at,” Coker told MMA Junkie. “That’s really what it comes down to. We fulfilled our obligation with him and we’re still talking to his manager. We have a good relationship with him and Tiki (Ghosn), and it’s just going to be like: Does he really want to do this? Does he really want to go out there and throw down? Because there’s times in a fighters career where it’s like, ‘That’s it.’ They’ve done everything they can in the sport.

“‘Rampage’ is a legend. He’s already done it all. He doesn’t have anything to prove to anybody, including myself. I think that’s something we’ll have a conversation with him but Tiki is saying he wants to go back down to 205. If he’s really serious about taking another stab at it. We’ll definitely have that conversation.”

Rampage Jackson is 5-3 in Bellator with notable wins over Wanderlei Silva, Satoshi Ishii, and King Mo. In his career, he’s 38-14 with victories over Lyoto Machida, Dan Henderson, Chuck Liddell, and Shogun Rua.