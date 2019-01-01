Sean O’Connell Retires, But ‘There’s A Number’ For Potential Return

Sean O’Connell has capped off his mixed martial arts career in a way that few can top, but he’s got an idea of what would entice him to return.

O’Connell competed in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) light heavyweight tournament final last night (Dec. 31). While O’Connell looked to be in a bad spot in the opening frame, he avoided danger and unloaded on Vinny Magalhaes the next two rounds. Before the fourth round could begin, Magalhaes’ corner stopped the fight. O’Connell was crowned the PFL light heavyweight champion and received a $1 million check.

Sean O’Connell Retires, But Wait Just A Minute

The million-dollar man and the PFL light heavyweight king announced his retirement inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. During the post-fight press conference, O’Connell told MMA News that while he plans to stick to his retirement, there is something that could bring him back:

“Oh there’s a number that’ll make me return, but I’m excited to be a father, to be a family man. I’m really excited to explore some other opportunities in broadcasting, hopefully with the PFL. I want to write another book. If you haven’t read my book, please go read my book [Hellbound/Heavensent (The Angel War Book 1)]. I got a couple of television show ideas I wanna pitch to the partners. I wanna explore other avenues as an entertainer and as somebody who I think has a lot to offer, but yeah there’s a number if someone throws it at me. You might see me in the cage again.”

Do you think Sean O’Connell will ride off into the sunset for good?