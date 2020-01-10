Sean O’Malley Accepts USADA Sanction Ahead Of UFC 248

Sean O’Malley has finally put his second ordeal with USADA in the past.

O’Malley has now proven to be the victim of contaminated supplements twice. The bantamweight prospect was scheduled to fight on the massive UFC 229 card back in Oct. 2018. “Sugar” Sean popped for ostarine but it was determined that he didn’t knowingly take the banned substance. O’Malley once again popped for the same SARM the following year, removing him from the UFC 239 card.

Sean O’Malley Accepts Second USADA Sanction

O’Malley will be in action at UFC 248 against Jose Quinonez. The bout was scheduled for UFC 247 but got pushed back. USADA has released a statement revealing that O’Malley has accepted a reduced six-month sanction retroactive to Aug. 6, 2019.

“USADA announced today that Sean O’Malley, of Phoenix, Ariz., has tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a reduced six-month sanction, consistent with other supplement contamination cases, for his second anti-doping policy violation.

O’Malley, 25, tested positive for ostarine as the result of out-of-competition urine samples he provided on August 6, 2019 and August 12, 2019. His two positives, as well as additional positives collected after August 12, 2019, were treated as a single violation because the estimated concentration of ostarine in the urine samples was consistent with ingestion prior to August 29, 2019, the date O’Malley received notification of his second violation. In addition, the pattern of low urinary ostarine concentrations observed in multiple samples provided by O’Malley was consistent with exposure to ostarine as a contaminant. Ostarine is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

After a thorough investigation into O’Malley’s positive tests, including extensive follow-up testing, his agreement to keep a food log, his increased level of care in selecting supplements, and finding no evidence of intentional use, USADA resolved O’Malley’s case with a six-month period of ineligibility. O’Malley’s period of ineligibility began on August 6, 2019, the date his positive sample was collected.”