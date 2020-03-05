Sean O’Malley Aims To Finish Jose Quinonez Early At UFC 248 (Exclusive Taki Clip)

Sean O’Malley has laid out his plan to take out Jose Quinonez early.

This Saturday night (March 7), O’Malley will make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon. He’ll go one-on-one with Quinonez in the featured preliminary bout on the ESPN portion of UFC 248. It’ll be O’Malley’s first bout since March 2018.

O’Malley Makes Prediction In Exclusive Taki Clip

In an exclusive clip from his four-part limited run series on Taki, O’Malley said that he doesn’t feel he will be negatively impacted by his time away from the action.

“How does it feel after being off for two years? I mean it doesn’t feel like I’ve been out that long. I’m stronger, I’m faster, I’m better. I’m gonna get in there and just be the best me.”

O’Malley went on to say that he predicts a finish over Quinonez in the first or second round.

“What are my thoughts on Jose and how do I plan on beating him? Jose’s tough. I’m gonna land enough shots on his chin to put him down and take him out. Finish him pretty early, first or second round.”

O’Malley has amassed a perfect pro MMA record of 10-0. In his last outing, O’Malley defeated Andre Soukhamthath via unanimous decision. It was just the “Sugar” show’s second bout under the UFC banner. There’s a lot of hype surrounding O’Malley and it’ll be interesting to see how he performs after being away from the Octagon for two years.

Issues with USADA are to blame for O’Malley’s absence. He was flagged twice for levels of ostarine being found in his drug tests. It was determined that O’Malley was the victim of tainted supplements.

For $5, fight fans can follow Sean O’Malley’s journey leading up to UFC 248. Fans will get four exclusive first-person videos of O’Malley’s training camp. You’ll have to act fast as it’s a limited time offer. You can peep Sean’s Road To UFC 248 at https://sugasean.taki.app/.