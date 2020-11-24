Sean O’Malley Announces The Return Of The ‘Suga Show’ At UFC 258

Sean O’Malley is back.

Ever since O’Malley suffered a first-round TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252, many wondered when he would return from his first career loss. Well, on Monday evening, ‘Suga’ took to Instagram to announce he is back at UFC 258 on February 13.

“Feb 13th Las Vegas. Suga Show back in action,” O’Malley wrote.

O’Malley as mentioned is coming off his first career loss at UFC 252. In the fight, his ankle gave out and when he fell down Vera jumped on top of him and landed heavy ground and pound to earn the TKO win. Since the loss, Sean O’Malley didn’t want to give Vera credit and made it clear he would beat Vera every single time if he didn’t get hurt.

Who O’Malley will fight in his return to the Octagon is uncertain at this point. The rising star did not announce an opponent as he only revealed the date he would be making the walk to the Octagon again. It is likely he will fight an unranked bantamweight as the UFC looks to get him back into the win column.

UFC 258 is expected to feature a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns atop the card.