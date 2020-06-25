Sean O’Malley Calls Out Marlon Vera, ‘Chito’ Responds Saying He’ll ‘Beg Me To Stop’

Sean O’Malley has his eyes set on Marlon Vera as his next opponent.

Following O’Malley’s highlight-reel first-round knockout win over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250, he said he wanted to turn it around quickly and said he was interested in making the Vera fight happen. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 239 before “Sugar” was pulled due to picograms in his system from the tainted supplement.

Now, “Sugar” took to social media to call out Vera to fight.

Who wants to see me Knock Out Cheeto? https://t.co/b7FFnnB227 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 24, 2020

“Who wants to see me Knock Out Cheet?,” O’Malley wrote.

It immediately caught the fan’s attention who are excited about the fight. Vera also caught wind of it and accepted the bout and said he’d murk the undefeated bantamweight.

I’m gonna murk you Stevia https://t.co/W4oWNlN9Vx — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2020

“I’m gonna murk you Stevia,” Vera wrote.

Send me the papers and I promise you I’ make this guy quick and beg me to stop. https://t.co/qMdgKQpfyJ — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2020

“Send me the papers and I promise you I make this guy [quit] and beg me to stop,” he added.

Vera didn’t stop there as he also took the time to take a dig at Ben Askren who has claimed O’Malley among other UFC fighters as his son.

Just by been related to Ben askren you’re already fuck son. #deathass — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2020

“Just by been related to Ben askren you’re already f**k son #deathass,” he concluded.

Sean O’Malley is currently the 14th ranked bantamweight and a perfect 4-0 inside the UFC Octagon. He also has a first-round knockout win over Jose Quinonez in his return to the UFC after the USADA suspension.

Marlon Vera, meanwhile, is coming off a controversial decision loss to Song Yadong where many thought Chito won. The loss snapped his five-fight winning streak where he beat the likes of Frankie Saenz, Andre Ewell, and Guido Cannetti.