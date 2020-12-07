Sean O’Malley Claims Thomas Almeida Turned Him Down For UFC 258

Sean O’Malley revealed he was fighting at UFC 258, however, that may no longer be the case anymore.

On Instagram, the bantamweight star announced the return of the Suga Show on Feb. 13 but did not say against who. Now, however, O’Malley uploaded a video on his YouTube channel and revealed he was supposed to fight Thomas Almeida but the Brazilian turned him down.

“I just got done training in my own garage, in my own cage this morning. It was fun. I was supposed to be fighting February 13 against da-da-da,” O’Malley said. “I didn’t say it because I didn’t know. But I got offered, Thomas Almeida. He said my left hand was too powerful. Or no, he said my right hand was too powerful or something along those lines of COVID or something.”

“So he turned the fight down. A good decision on his part as it would have been a nasty KO. So we are still looking,” he continued. “But that’s who I was planning on fighting. I never announced it because obviously, it was never official. And it is not official, and it’s not going to be official. So that fight is not happening. Still looking. I plan on fighting in February.”

Sean O’Malley is coming off his first career loss as he suffered a first-round TKO to Marlon Vera. Since then, he has claimed the loss was due to his ankle and is confident he would smoke him in a rematch. Whether or not O’Malley will still fight at UFC 258 is uncertain at this point.