UFC 229’s Sean O’Malley Credits Fortnite For Keeping Him Busy

Sean O’Malley credits Fortnite for keeping him busy in the six months he’s spent away from the Octagon.

O’Malley is set to take on Jose Quinonez on the FOX Sports 1 preliminary portion of UFC 229. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6. It’ll be O’Malley’s first bout since March.

While O’Malley’s time away from the Octagon may seem normal to fans, it isn’t for “The Suga Show.” O’Malley had four fights in 2017 and may end up having just two this year. During a recent appearance on Flo Combat‘s Top Turtle podcast, O’Malley said that streaming a popular video game on a go-to streaming website has kept him satiated:

“It’s been fine. I’ve been super busy playing Fortnite. I’ve been enjoying playing Fortnite and I really don’t feel like I was out too long. I’m thinking of Fortnite as a business. I’m running a Twitch channel, have a bunch of subscribers, it’s a business… I’m a pretty big gamer, I play a lot. I stream every day. I’m consistently streaming.”

We’ve seen fighters such as Demetrious Johnson and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson have great success with their Twitch channels. Twitch has become a go-to platform for putting out gaming content. Many have flocked to Twitch after YouTube’s monetization policies were deemed unreliable by a slew of content creators. You can check out O’Malley’s Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/sugarseanmt. As of this writing, he has 12,860 followers and a subscribe button.

Do you follow any professional mixed martial arts fighters on Twitch?