Sean O’Malley Eyes Marlon Vera For Next UFC Bout

Sean O’Malley would like to share the Octagon with Marlon Vera next.

O’Malley had quite the performance in his last outing. On June 6, O’Malley did battle with Eddie Wineland on the main card of UFC 250. The “Sugar” show put Wineland to sleep with a one-punch knockout. The performance was good enough to earn O’Malley a spot on the top 15 UFC bantamweight rankings for the first time.

O’Malley Wants Scrap With Vera

BJPenn.com spoke to O’Malley following his sensational finish over Wineland. The “Sugar” show said that while he’s down to fight anyone thrown at him, his preference is Vera.

“Marlon Vera is a fight I’d definitely be interested in doing after it was supposed to happen last year. I don’t know what will be next though, that’s up to Sean Shelby,” O’Malley said to BJPENN.com. “He will come to me with a name and we will figure it out. I talked to Dana on Monday and he said I want you fighting, I want you to be active,” he explained. “I just said I want to be active. Sean Shelby is doing a good job getting fighters going so I think something good will pop up soon.”

O’Malley has amassed a perfect pro MMA record of 12-0. Many believe he has massive star potential if he can keep winning. Especially if he can continue winning in the fashion he did against Wineland.

Former UFC “champ-champ” Daniel Cormier, who was on color commentary duties for O’Malley’s last fight, believes the “Sugar” show has “star written all over him.” He has urged O’Malley to stay on the right path when it comes to negotiations so that he can blossom under the UFC banner.

O’Malley said he wants a bump up in pay before his next outing. He insists he simply wants to be compensated fairly as he feels he brings a lot to the table.