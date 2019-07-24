Sean O’Malley Sees Anti-Doping Case Extended By NAC

Sean O’Malley’s long road back to the UFC continues to drag on.

Last month, the fan-favorite bantamweight announced he had tested positive for traces of Ostarine in a May 25 urine test with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The test forced him out of his scheduled UFC 239 match-up with Marlon Vera. That meant a positive Ostarine result spoiled a second straight fight for ‘Suga.’ The same result ruined his UFC 229 return last October.

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) temporarily suspended O’ Malley in early July. He faces potential discipline from the NAC that is separate from sanctions he possibly faces from USADA itself. However, any resolution of the case will have to wait. Today, MMA Junkie confirmed that the NAC voted to extend O’Malley’s temporary suspension in a unanimous vote. The case will most likely be brought up again at the NAC’s next meeting. There is no date for said meeting at the current juncture.

Suspension Grinds On

O’ Malley was given a retroactive six-month suspension this April for his first positive test for Ostarine last year. He has vehemently denied knowingly ingesting performance-enhancing substances. For what it’s worth, he’s been extremely transparent throughout the process.

But the fact remains he has not fought since March 2018. Back then, he was one of the hottest up-and-coming stars in MMA after storming into the UFC on ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.’ Now, his career path is up in the air.

Ostarine is defined as a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). It has led to several fighters facing USADA sanctions. O’Malley may be the fighter affected by it most. He has claimed the new positive results are due to residual amounts from his previous failure.

Will he be able to prove that to the NAC at their next meeting?