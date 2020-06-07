Sean O’Malley Hopes For Better Pay Following UFC 250 Win

Sean O’Malley is hoping to renegotiate his contract with the UFC before stepping back inside the Octagon.

O’Malley went one-on-one with Eddie Wineland last night (June 6). The “Sugar” show delivered with a vicious first-round knockout win. O’Malley scooped up a $50,000 bonus for his performance. The problem is, O’Malley isn’t satisfied with his base pay.

Sean O’Malley Wants To Renegotiate UFC Contract

O’Malley’s reported fight purse for UFC 250 was $40,000 to show and an additional $40,000 to win. With O’Malley being a highly touted prospect and having star potential, he is hoping to renegotiate his UFC contract. Here’s what he told reporters during the UFC 250 post-fight press conference (via BJPenn.com).

“I’m not asking for a lot. What I’m asking for is still less than what everyone made tonight. So I just want it to be fair,” O’Malley said.

“I think the whole week was kind of about the Sugar Show. I was supposed to renegotiate after I knocked out Jose, and they wouldn’t, it didn’t happen. It sucks that I even have to bring that stuff up and it has to be about money. It shouldn’t have to be. It should be pretty fair. I think it should be something we can all agree on and I just want to get paid what I feel I’m worth.”

O’Malley isn’t the only fighter disgruntled with the UFC over pay. Jon Jones has expressed his dismay with the UFC’s unwillingness to pay him more for a move up to the heavyweight division. Jorge Masvidal questions the revenue split for fighters and feels it’s significantly lower than other sports organizations. UFC president Dana White has chalked this up to the coronavirus pandemic having his fighters on edge.

O’Malley improved his perfect pro MMA record to 12-0 with his victory over Wineland. He has scored a knockout or TKO finish in his last two outings. With four wins under the UFC banner, O’Malley may very well receive a top 15-ranked opponent next.