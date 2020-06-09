Sean O’Malley: I Feel Like I’d Knock Cody Garbrandt Out

Sean O’Malley believes he already has what it takes to put Cody Garbrandt away.

O’Malley and Garbrandt were in separate bouts on the UFC 250 card. O’Malley took on Eddie Wineland, while Garbandt shared the Octagon with Raphael Assuncao. Both O’Malley and Garbrandt turned in sensational knockout victories that earned them performance bonuses.

O’Malley Thinks He Can Sleep Garbrandt

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the “Sugar” show made it clear that he feels he’s already at a level where he can knock Gabrandt out (via BJPenn.com).

“Yeah, absolutely, 100 percent. I feel like I’d knock Cody out. I mean, he looked more improved on Saturday. He looked like he was more calculated, more calm, he looked very much improved since getting knocked out three times,” Sean O’Malley explained. “So, he did improve, he is high-level. He’s a very, very dangerous opponent and anyone that just throws bombs like that is dangerous. I feel like I’m calculated enough, accurate enough, and skilled enough to be able to knock him out. It’s a win-win fight for me.”

O’Malley has a perfect pro MMA record of 12-0. Many have been calling for him to be matched up with a top 15-ranked bantamweight next. While it’s unlikely that the UFC will book O’Malley vs. Garbrandt this soon, stiffer competition may be in the “Sugar” show’s future.

Gabrandt was on a three-fight skid before UFC 250. All three of those losses ended in a finish. “No Love’s’ knockout over Assuncao was his first victory since Dec. 2016. While Garbrandt was the ninth-ranked UFC bantamweight, that’s likely to change after he slept the fifth-ranked Assuncao.

At this stage in the game, how do you think Sean O’Malley would fare against Cody Garbrandt?